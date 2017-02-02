Editorial: Chief Besson’s departure sets off flurry of comments

More than 40 comments on the Van Buren Township Police and Fire departments have been added to the Independent’s website, set off by the announcement by Fire Chief Dan Besson that he is leaving VBT at the end of February for another job Up North.

About half of the comments are on the Besson story and half on the list of police salaries printed on last week’s front page.

Some writers think candidates for the fire chief position shouldn’t be required to have a bachelor’s degree when the public safety director, the chief’s superior, only has a high school diploma. Should the fire chief’s requirement be dumbed down? Is experience better than education?

Then, comments on the list of police salaries focus on Lt. Ken Floro’s top pay of $208,004.01 and how outrageous it is for an hourly police officer to earn that many taxpayer dollars. “Aren’t you all glad the millage passed?” asks Fire Guy. “Good use of our tax dollars.”

Robert writes: “Remember, the township spent $400,000 to remodel offices, prior to asking for a millage increase, and just gave themselves another 3% wage increase.”

Some writers offer suggestions on how to make the public safety department more efficient — and with better morale. These busy folks won’t write a letter to the editor, but have no problem dashing off their ideas on line. See them all at www.bellevilleareaindependent.com .