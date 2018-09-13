Editorial: Change of deputy treasurers bring drama in Sumpter

When Janet Hoffman resigned as deputy treasurer in Sumpter Township, it set off a series of events that has left the township reeling.

She went off to join her new husband at his job in the South and Treasurer Peggy Morgan appointed a new deputy treasurer. This person seemed over-qualified to us, with a PhD, but she didn’t respond to permission for a background check and there were other problems, so Morgan fired her five days into her employment.

Morgan has now appointed former Van Buren Township employee Vernon Morse to the post and he is hard at work.

It was learned that a mortgage company had sent $732,000 in checks from a bank for the taxes of 942 residents and this had not been credited to the homeowners. If the tax bills are not marked paid by 4 p.m. Friday, interest and penalty will have to be charged, by law.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Sumpter Township board, Financial Director Scott Holzer and auditor Cari Ford assured the board the problem could be corrected by Friday.

Trustee Matt Oddy, no friend to Morgan suggested Morgan use the services of Deputy Supervisor Karen Armatis, who had served as deputy treasurer, even though they don’t get along. Morgan said no thank you, we’ve got it covered. She apologized to the residents for the problems and assured them all will be fine. Hopefully, all will be well by Friday.