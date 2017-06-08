Editorial: Barbara Miller asks VBT to create a cultural plan

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees held its regular meeting at the Belleville Area Museum in downtown Belleville on Tuesday and Supervisor Kevin McNamara waxed poetic about the close links between Belleville and VBT, saying they have two governments, but one community.

City Councilman Tom Fielder welcomed VBT to town in absence of the mayor and talked about a possible merger that – because of VBT’s numbers – would mean VBT would get the government, but Belleville would get the name.

Barbara Miller, a VBT resident who practices law in Belleville, asked the supervisor and board to establish a committee to recommend the best use of the old fire hall behind the museum and the expansion of use of the historical museum. The museum and its site in downtown Belleville are owned by VBT.

Miller said the community has a very healthy cultural community, but it is nascent.

The museum’s expanded use or limited use shouldn’t happen like Topsy, with no plan, she said. Since the library is expanding this is a good time to take a look at the museum which could become a cultural center. It should be a deliberate plan and should not be considered a threat, but an opportunity, she said. Supervisor McNamara said he will set up meetings to advance this idea.

A new day in the community.