Editorial: Ban convinces Sumpter attorney to look into 48111

“I’ll take a look at it,” Sumpter Township attorney Rob Young said to resident Mary Ban, who once more asked the township board to have the attorney prepare a resolution for them to pass on the 48111 problem. At Tuesday’s regular Sumpter meeting, she said her son’s new title to his truck says he lives in Van Buren Township, but he lives in Sumpter. This is the family’s latest problem in a string of address problems. And, they are not alone.

Ban said she has talked to VBT Clerk Wright who unilaterally effected the VBT address change in the 48111 zip code that has gone out of control. He said he would fix her problem, but it has gotten worse and he no longer returns her calls. Ban said she believes VBT Supervisor McNamara must have approve Wright’s 48111 decision to go ahead.

“He wanted to make VBT a premier community,” Ban told the Sumpter board, referring to Wright. “Well, I think Sumpter Township is a premier community with ‘Country Living at its Finest’.”

She asked the board to help resolve the problem of Sumpter residents being identified with VBT addresses. Attorney Young said also has had complaints about shipments that don’t get sent and other problems. Young said he would “try to pull something together” to present to the board. The 48111 snafu has affected many people negatively. Is it too late to fix it?