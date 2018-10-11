Edgemont teacher to retire in February, has moved to South Carolina

Former Edgemont Elementary tenured teacher Linda Janack has signed a separation agreement and release of claims with the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, effective Oct. 1.

According to the eight-page agreement, made available to the Independent through a Freedom of Information Act request, Janack will continue as a teacher for the district until her irrevocable, voluntary resignation from all employment effective Feb. 28, 2019, when she will retire.

Janack performs on a pornographic web site with her husband and was put on a paid, non-disciplinary leave of absence on Aug. 27, pending a decision on her employment.

The agreement states that from Oct. 1 through her resignation date, Janack will provide consultation services to Van Buren as assigned by School Supt. Pete Kudlak. According to the agreement, she will devote at least six hours per day, five days per week, during the school day to provide the services assigned by the superintendent.

Janack, reported to be a gifted reading teacher, will not be responsible for providing direct instruction or supervision to students during this period, nor may she be physically present in any school building during times that students are present.

As compensation for the consultation services, she will receive 25% of her regular annual teacher’s salary, pro-rated for the time she is providing consultation services, with a gross compensation not to exceed $10,000.

The district will continue to pay its share of Janack’s health insurance premium through Feb. 28, unless she fails to pay her portion of the health insurance premium. Then, the district may discontinue health insurance premium payments.

No other compensation is being offered to the teacher as severance pay.

Within 30 days of the effective date of her resignation, Janack will voluntarily surrender her teaching certificate and request that it be nullified by the State Board of Education or the Michigan Department of Education.

Under the agreement, Janack may not use the Van Buren school district’s name, logo, mascot, or any other intellectual property for any private or commercial purpose.

An addendum to the Sept. 11 separation agreement and release of claims changed the effective date to Oct. 1, giving Janack full pay for two more weeks, through the month of September. She had been on paid, administrative leave.

The addendum, approved by the school board, also states Janack may generally perform her consultation duties remotely, at a location chosen by her. Van Buren will provide at least five business days’ notice of any assignment or task that requires her to be physically present in a location near Van Buren.

School Supt. Kudlak explained that Janack has moved to South Carolina to be with her husband who is working there.