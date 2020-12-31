East Huron River Drive reopens after three months of repairs

The East Huron River Drive bridge over the Huron River opened to traffic on Dec. 22. Wayne County supervisors said phase one has been completed and phase two will be finished next year. The pedestrian walkway on the north side of the bridge needs to be completed as well as painting the pillars under the bridge and doing the landscaping.
The bridge had been closed for repairs since Sept. 15.
The East Huron River Drive bridge over the Huron River opened to traffic on Dec. 22. Wayne County supervisors said phase one has been completed and phase two will be finished next year. The pedestrian walkway on the north side of the bridge needs to be completed as well as painting the pillars under the bridge and doing the landscaping.