Eagles set Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s dinner, First Ladies’ event

The Van Buren Eagles, 9961 Beck Road, Van Buren Township, has announced three events open to the public over the next few months.

• Mardi Gras on Friday, Feb. 24. Tickets: $15. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by Mardi Gras-inspired buffet at 6 p.m., and band and dancing, 8 p.m., with live class rock music by Old Skool Detroit. Basket raffles, 50/50s, and face painting.

• St. Patrick’s Dinner on Friday, March 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., or until gone. Menu includes corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rutabagas, bread, butter and dessert. Dinners: $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Entertainment by Whitey.

• First Ladies of the White House on Saturday, May 6. Doors open 5:30 p.m., dinner 6-7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. Includes dinner and show. Three meats and sides. History Buffs: Come and learn things about more than 20 First Ladies you never knew. Table reservations for eight or more are available if you purchase tickets by April 22 by contacting Ginger or Keith Bruder at (734) 461-2498.

For tickets and information on all the events call the Eagles at (734) 699-8836.