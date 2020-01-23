Eagles Auxiliary sets benefit steak dinner for Valentine’s Day

The Van Buren Eagles Auxiliary #3996 invites the community to a Valentine’s Day steak dinner from 5 p.m. until gone on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Eagles at 9961 Beck Rd., Van Buren Township.

Cost is $15 per person. The dinner includes steaks prepared and donated by the Van Buren Eagle Riders along with baked potatoes and fixings, salad, bread and butter, and dessert.

All proceeds will go to the F.O.E. Charity Foundation Children’s Fund.

A live band, Tequila Mockingbird, will play from 7 to 11 p.m.