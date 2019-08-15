DTW Airport Police arrest man known for scamming travelers

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department arrested 44-year-old H. Michael Borovetz in Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport’s McNamara Terminal.

Borovetz is well-known as a professional poker player who has also been convicted multiple times for fraud at several airports.

Borovetz is known at airports across the country for approaching passengers with a sad story in an attempt to get money, while promising to pay it back. Once Borovetz receives the money, the victims never hear from him again.

Police at DTW first received reports of Borovetz’s scheme in 2015, when a passenger recognized him from a previous airport encounter. Complaints continued to trickle in over the last four years but it wasn’t until Saturday that police were able to arrest the suspect. Airport police received a tip that Borovetz would be connecting at DTW, on his way from Seattle to Miami for a gambling trip.

Borovetz, whose criminal history spans 13 states, was arraigned Monday in custody by video before 34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley on two counts of false pretenses with intent to defraud. Both charges are misdemeanors punishable by one year in jail. His plea was entered as not guilty and bond was set at $100,000 or 10%.

Borovetz, who has a Pittsburgh, PA, address is scheduled for his pretrial exam before Judge Oakley on Aug. 28.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Borovetz should contact Sgt. Ken Neidermeier at (734) 942-5212.