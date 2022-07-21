DTE will have to dig up Main Street to find July 18 gas leak

On Monday evening, July 18, around 9:30, after the Farmers’ Market, Car Show, and City Council meeting were all done on Main Street, the odor of gas was detected in the area of Main and Second streets.

A Nixel alert reported Main Street was closed between First and Third streets.

Belleville DPW Director Rick Rutherford said the smell was reported around the water valves and DTE came out at about 10:39 p.m. and cut vent holes to reduce the buildup and cleared the scene. Main Street was opened.

Rutherford said DTE told him a crew will be cutting into Main Street to work on the gas main. He said a fire fighter on the scene was very helpful in handling the situation.