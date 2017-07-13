Drone breaks church window, slashes arm of operator

As participants were gathering for the monthly Bugles Across America event just after 7 p.m., Sunday, July 2, at the Veterans’ Monument in Belleville, a drone started up behind them, next to the church.

When the ceremony began, participants couldn’t hear VFW Commander Bob Krouse because of the very loud drone noise, which echoed off the walls of Grace Baptist Church, so Belleville Police Officers Sarah Dzagulones and Ahmed Kassem approached Jeff Vernon and asked him to turn off his drone.

Vernon later explained rather than waiting for the drone to land, he grabbed at it, and it slashed into his arm.

Belleville Police Chief Hal Berriman said the drone also broke a window at Grace Baptist Church during the incident, according to the officers’ police report.

Vernon waited at the church until after the ceremony and the two officers returned to take his information for the report.

Vernon said after the incident, his drone wasn’t working properly and he took it to be looked at.