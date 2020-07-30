Drive-in movies coming to your Metroparks

Pack up the family and head out to your Metroparks to enjoy a movie under the stars – drive-in style! Bring some popcorn and your favorite snacks and then settle in to enjoy the show from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle (or socially distanced bicycle).

Fun for all ages.

Time: Movie starts at dusk.

Cost: Free!

• July 25, “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” Willow Metropark

• Aug. 8, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Kensington Metropark

• Aug. 13, “Field of Dreams,” Lake St. Clair Metropark

• Aug. 14, “Toy Story 4,” Hudson Mills Metropark

• Aug. 15, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Willow Metropark

• Aug. 22, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Stony Creek Metropark

• Aug. 27, “A League of Their Own,” Lake St. Clair Metropark

• Aug. 28, “Frozen 2,” Kensington Metropark

• Aug. 29, “Toy Story 4,” Willow Metropark

• Sept. 5, “Aladdin,” Stony Creek Metropark

www.metroparks.com/movies