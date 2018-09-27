Don Rochon Memorial Car Show in Sumpter announces awards

It was a beautiful day for the 24th-annual Don Rochon Memorial car show on Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Sumpter Community Fairgrounds.

Volunteers spent the morning registering classic cars and the excitement kicked off in the early afternoon. Trophies were awarded to the best in each class and many donated goods were raffled off. One lucky winner even took home a nice chunk of change from the 50/50 drawing. All proceeds benefit the Sumpter Township Parks and Recreation Commission.

The 2018 winners for each class are as follows:

• Best Antique Car – 1929 Ford Model A – James and Jennifer Cleve, Ypsilanti

• Best Small Truck – 1984 Chevy Truck – Bill and MaryAnn Summers, Belleville

• Best Station Wagon – 1964 Mercury Comet – Dennis Galinis, Ypsilanti

• Best Street Rod – 1961 Starliner – owner from town

• Best Muscle Car – 1966 Chevelle – Larry Wester, Farmington

• Best Specialized Interest – 1962 Ford – Ernest Butzin, Belleville

• Best Customized – 1949 Mercury – Sonny and Rosie Hall, Belleville

• Best Unrestored Chevy – 1958 Chevy Impala – Jim Posegay, Belleville

• Best Unrestored Ford – 1956 Fairlane Club Sedan – Ron McEachran

• Best ’50s – 1951 Buick Custom – Gary and Ruth K, Belleville

• Best ’60s – 1966 Ford Fairlane GTA – Eric Miller, Belleville

• Best ’70s – 1973 Ford Maverick – Rob Schram, Ypsilanti

• Best Motorcycle – 2003 Harley Road King, Warren Selig, Belleville

• Best Car Paint – 1956 Fairlane Club Sedan – Ron McEachran, Belleville

• Best Motorcycle Paint – 2003 Harley Road King – Warren Selig, Belleville

• Most Promising – 1968 Volkwagon Bug (highly modified) – Clayton Wanca, Carleton

• Best Hubcaps – 1959 Pontiac – Joe Zuhdel, Westland

• People’s Choice – 1958 Chevy Impala – Jim Posegay, Belleville

• Don Rochon Memorial Trophy – 1929 Ford Model A – James and Jennifer Cleve, Ypsilanti

The Sumpter Parks and Recreation Commission thanks all those who attended and invites any interested participants to join them next year.