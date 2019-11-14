Dog, three cats perish in house fire on Van Born Road Nov. 12

At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, a neighbor called 911 to report a house fire on Van Born Road in Van Buren Township after the lone female occupant crawled from the burning home and ran next door for help.

VBT Fire Marshal David McInally said the woman, in her mid to late 60s, was awakened by a smoke alarm and crawled out the front of her house because the smoke was so thick. She sought help from her neighbor.

Fire Marshal McInally said Van Buren Township fire fighters responded and were assisted with mutual aid from Romulus and Canton fire departments.

He said the woman was taken to Beaumont Wayne Hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation and was released later that morning.

He said there was a dog and three cats that were in the home and they are believed to have perished.

McInally said the roof on the single-story house was unstable so the home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of the Independent’s Tuesday noon deadline.

McInally confirmed Detroit media reports that Van Born between Haggerty and South Lilley roads was closed while fire fighters fought the blaze.