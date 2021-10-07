District library sets events on comics, science, magic, astrology

The Belleville Area District Library announces the following events for October.

Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.: Homegrown Knowledge will feature “Kam Komics.” Homegrown Knowledge is a monthly interactive lecture series sponsored by The Friends of the Library featuring the knowledge and passions of local community members.

Oct. 16 at 11 a.m.: “Little Scientists – Elements of Nature” Every child is a scientist. They will learn about the four elements of nature (earth, water, air, and fire) through fun crafts and experiments. For ages 2 -7.

Oct. 16th at 1 p.m.: “Gordon Russ’s Spooky Magic Show.” Come witness side-splitting entertainment with Gordon Russ’s Spooky Magic Show.

Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.: “Aspects of Astrology.” Astrologist Hattie Peraino will teach the basics of astrology including the different types of astrology, the meaning of the components that help to define and personalize a reading, aspects between planets and transits, and progressions and composites. You have the option of confidentially providing your exact time, day and place of birth to the presenter via email, and a natal chart will be prepared for you beforehand. Unfortunately, natal charts cannot be prepared during the presentation.