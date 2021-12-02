District Library sets dates for donor party, grand opening in spring

A gala donor party for about 100 people to thank those who contributed extra funds to the Belleville Area District Library construction has been set for 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 11.

At the Nov. 9 meeting of the library board, Alma Hughes-Grubbs said the marketing committee met Oct. 27 and came up with more details in their plans for the donor event and the grand opening which will follow on Saturday, April 9.

The donor event will use the first floor of the library, with food in the large meeting room. There are about 50 donors involved and attendance will be by invitation only. The invitations are being designed by Art Committee chairwoman Michele Montour and they will be “something sparkly,” Hughes-Grubbs said. There will be RSVP cards with numbers.

Board chairwoman Sharon Peters said the special event is a thank you. She reminded the board that the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees made individual donations to total $1,000 and they should be invited.

Hughes-Grubbs said they are seeking a temporary liquor license from the state for the party. She said they are still trying to decide on entertainment and will have swag bags or some mementos.

Later in the meeting, treasurer Tanya Stoudemire said she would like to see a professional photographer and a red carpet to add to the fun.

The grand opening is set from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, during National Library Week. The event is open to the public and they anticipate at least 500 people.

Montour will design the invitations and flyers for this event.

There will be live entertainment and they are planning a variety of performers, including the Belleville High School Jazz Band. Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said they will research the middle schools.

Suchy said they have many photos and videos of the library construction that they plan to show and they will choose a caterer and perhaps have a treasure hunt.

The board discussed inviting the head of the Library of Congress but noted that she might be busy during National Library Week.

“It’d be great to get her for the opening, or to get her anytime,” Peters said. They made plans to write to her.

The next meeting of the marketing committee was set tentatively for 3 p.m., Dec. 1.

In other business at the Nov. 9 meeting, the board:

• Heard Montour, the chairwoman of the library Art Committee, say that board members John Juriga had bought and loaned a painting to the old library and he wants to loan it to the new library. It is a painting of the old water tower in Belleville by Neil Griffin. She said it is recommended to go on the wall just outside the board meeting room near the painting of Fred C. Fischer and next to the History Room. The board approved the recommendation;

• Heard Montour say the Art Committee considered placement of a Belleville Bass sculpture offered by the Belleville Area Council for the Arts. She said the bases for the Bass were taking a while. The committee thought the children’s garden would be a great place, but, she said, a Bass sculpture was placed in front of the library on Nov. 6. “It’s not a bad thing,” she said of the placement, noting eventually it will get moved to the garden.” Suchy suggested moving it around, “like the elf on the shelf.” Peters noted it is 700 pounds. Montour said she will contact Ken Voigt at BACA;

• Learned the library is hoping to display the winners of the Art Show to be held Nov. 12-14 at the BYC. There are 15 pieces and they are to be displayed, if they haven’t been sold and taken away;

• Heard Building Committee chairwoman Joy Cichewicz report the HVAC work on the enhanced air filtration system, including bipolar ionization, is expected to be done by Thanksgiving. She said there may be sediment in the water lines because sediment was seen in the dishwasher filter. The extra track lighting will be put up in the children’s room and the last of the signs to be done are getting proofed. She said radiant heating in the floor in the entry and children’s room tested well. Cichewicz also reported 20 pounds of honey have been harvested from the bees on the roof. The Bees from the D came and took the combs the day before Harvest Fest;

• Heard Juriga say he criticized the look of the lawn because of the weeds and the clover when they paid for grass. He said the bee people shot him down, saying clover is good for the bees. Suchy said it seems to be a situation of a glass half full or a glass half empty;

• Head Juriga say it’s too cold to seal the fissure in the bollard now, but it will be done;

• Heard treasurer Stoudemire go over in detail the report on the first three months of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 and another report on the 12 months ending June 30, both showing the finances in good standing. Juriga asked how the library’s employees stand in their pay and Suchy said in a study of the area, the employees are 5% lower. Cichewicz said their full-time health benefits are very good. Juriga said the employees have been very loyal and Peters suggested that be discussed at a Personnel Committee meeting;

• Heard Personnel Committee chairwoman Linda Priest say it’s time to send out questionnaires to board members for the annual evaluation of Director Suchy. They will be sent out and then the committee will meet to review the responses. Suchy said she also want to look at personnel policies and salaries. A meeting is planned for 6 p.m., Dec. 7; and

• Heard Suchy report that about 25 staff members of the Westland Library arrived in a limo to visit the Belleville library recently. Westland is embarking on a 10,000-square-foot expansion and are looking at other libraries that have recently undergone construction. She said Pioneer Landscaping has agreed to take the library under its wing by weeding the flower beds and bioswale. Pioneer will also apply weed and feed to the library’s grass areas. Suchy reported interior and exterior window washing has been contracted out and has begun. Suchy said the library is grateful to the Belleville Rotary who shared candy with the library when the library ran out during trick or treat on Main Street.