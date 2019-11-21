District Library plans opening of media center in Sumpter on Dec. 14

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the new Sumpter Township branch of the Belleville Area District Library.

At the Nov. 12 regular meeting of the District Library Board, it was announced the branch — which is a media center — will be open for business after the ribbon cutting.

Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said when she visited the branch on Nov. 7, the roofing, exterior cladding/siding, and floor installation were almost complete. Millwork was scheduled for completion just before Thanksgiving.

Director Suchy said they will start installing computers the week of Nov. 17, after the certificate of occupancy has been issued by the township.

Suchy said the plan for the new library in downtown Belleville, which is subject to change, is to close the current library on Jan. 13 and reopen in the new building on Feb. 8.

The branch in Sumpter will be open during this time period and library users can put a hold on books they want and pick them up in Sumpter.

Suchy reported that she and others met with the contractor from Wyandotte Alarm regarding security cameras and the alarm system for the new building. They also met twice with TEL System regarding audio visual capabilities for the new library.

She said the AV package will include a zoned speaker system in the building as well as conference call, video streaming, recording, projecting and other capabilities in the meeting and program rooms.

LCD monitors will be installed in the story-time room, the teen room, on the wall behind the check-out desk, and at the branch.

“Now that we are this far into the project, O’Neal Construction has indicated a willingness on their part to release some of the contingency money for the AV systems,” Suchy said. “I anticipate these systems being well used by the library and by community groups.”

In other business at the one hour and 34-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved a letter of engagement to formalize the accounting work Sharon Duckworth, C.P.A., has been doing for the capital budget, as well as the general operating budget. Her cost is $11,400 per year. In the beginning phase of construction, the library’s accountants Ron Traskos and Duckworth from Post, Smythe, Lutz, and Ziehl, had approached the library regarding accounting services for the capital project and general operating budget. The library contracted with the firm to provide accounting for the construction project for $1,600 per month. Duckworth became an independent contractor who the library engaged to work on general accounting needs at $8,000 per year. In practice, Duckworth continued to function in both roles. With the new agreement, Duckworth will provide monthly general fund financial statements instead of quarterly reports;

• Approved updated job descriptions for employees and also approved salary range recommendations, as presented by the Personnel committee and prepared by Suchy and staff;

• Discussed the Facilities Use Policy prepared by the Policy committee and presented by Mary Jane Dawson. The policy needs to be ready for the new building and it will be voted on at the Dec. 10 meeting;

• Was informed all board members are expected to fill out the forms to evaluate Library Manager Suchy and turn them in by Nov. 27 so the results can be discussed at the Dec. 10 meeting. “One of the key responsibilities of any board is overseeing the executive,” said board president Sharon Peters; and

• Heard Peters again thank the community for supporting the library. The library had a goal of $400,000 to supplement the building budget which grew higher than planned and with the help of legacy donors they met their goal and more is coming in pledges. Donations to be recognized as charter donations will be accepted until the end of the year. Peters said this support is a reflection of how the community feels about the library and that’s because of the quality of its services.