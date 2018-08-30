District Library is drop-off point for First Step Baby Shower

Marian Caldwell of Van Buren Township reports that the Belleville Area District Library in downtown Belleville is a drop-off point for donations to the Community Baby Shower to benefit First Step, an organization helping survivors of abuse.

This is for people who cannot attend the shower.

The shower will be held from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 11575 Belleville Road, just south of the I-94 South Service Drive. The event is free and open to women over the age of 17, since this is a delicate matter, Caldwell said. Refreshments will be served.

Speakers Hilary Hitte of First Step and Rev. Markita Primm will give a presentation and answer questions about First Step.

Donations of new, unwrapped items for infants and toddlers are being sought for First Step. Suggestions are: diapers, crib sheets, new clothes, bottles, socks, baby-care products, blankets, and gift certificates.

For more information on the project contact Marian Caldwell at mariancaldwell@yahoo.com .