Dingell invites students to Send Smiles to Vets by making cards

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, MI-12, invites local students to participate in the Sending Smiles to Vets program by making Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas cards for local veterans.

Since the Sending Smiles to Vets program was launched in 2015, students across southeast Michigan have pitched in to make thousands of cards thanking veterans for their service.

“These handmade cards made with love and respect by young people mean so much to the veterans who have served our country,” said Dingell. “They remind our veterans that we are thinking of them and will never forget their service and sacrifice.”

The cards will be delivered to veterans at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center and the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System for Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Dingell’s office will also be collecting valentines for the annual Valentines for Veterans delivery in February.

Those who wish to have their cards included in the Veterans Day delivery should drop them off at Dingell’s Michigan offices between now and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, or call the Dearborn office at (313) 278-2936 to arrange for pickup.

• Dearborn Office – 19855 West Outer Drive, Suite 103-E, Dearborn, MI 48124

• Ypsilanti Office – 301 West Michigan Avenue, Suite 400, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

This is the fourth year Dingell led the Sending Smiles to Vets program after her Valentines for Veterans efforts received an overwhelming response from veterans, schools, and the community. The program engages young people on an ongoing basis to create cards and artwork for veterans celebrating various seasons and holidays.