Dingell invites students to learn about Military Service Academies

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) invites 9th-12th grade students, families, high school counselors, veterans and service members to attend a Military Service Academy information session from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Washtenaw Community College.

The events will provide an opportunity for students, parents and counselors to meet with representatives from the service academies, hear from Congresswoman Dingell, and learn more about the nomination process through her office.

“Our nation’s service academies offer young people the opportunity to receive a world-class education while serving our country,” said Dingell. “These schools provide exceptional education and training to prepare young men and women for leadership roles in our military. I’m proud that our office can be a resource for students interested in attending one of our nation’s prestigious service academies.”

Present, besides Dingell, will be representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy.

The event will be at the Washtenaw Community College Morris Lawrence Building, Room ML 150, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor.

A similar session was held Sept. 29 at the Wayne County Community College District campus in Belleville.

For more information, call Dingell’s Dearborn office at (313) 278-2936.