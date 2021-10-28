‘Dateline NBC’ presents 2-hour report on murder of ‘Egypt’ Covington

Independent Editor

On Friday, “Dateline NBC” presented a two-hour television report on the 2017 shooting death of Jacquelyn Elizabeth “Egypt” Covington in her Van Buren Township home.

The report featured a review of details and comments by family members, friends, and a hired private investigator, but had no police speaking.

At the end of the show, it was reported that three men had been arrested, bound over to circuit court and are awaiting legal action at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. The three were arrested last November and December by the Michigan State Police, who now have the case, and have been held without bond in the Wayne County Jail since then.

MSP announced in district court that the case is still being investigated.

The investigator hired by the family reported in the show that Egypt’s former boyfriend failed a polygraph and eight FBI profilers across the nation agreed he was the murderer. Some family members disagreed. Although the ex-boyfriend was named a person of interest in the murder by Van Buren Township police, he was not arrested.

The Dateline episode was titled “The Wrong Door” reflecting testimony at a 34th District Court preliminary exam that Egypt’s door on the left was mistakenly entered in her Hull Road duplex. The home of a medical marijuana caregiver behind the door on the right was the target of a planned robbery of marijuana, one of the three suspects reported.

But Egypt’s father Chuck Covington said at the end of the show, “I don’t believe my daughter is killed for frickin’ weed you can get anywhere.”

The next court date on the case is Nov. 17, which is the final conference before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Wanda A. Evans.