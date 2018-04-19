Daphanie Farkas wins $1,000 scholarship from Council for the Arts

The winner of the $1,000 Senior Scholarship from the Belleville Area Council for the Art is Daphanie Farkas, a Belleville High School student who will be attending Eastern Michigan University to pursue a degree in Art Education.

The judging of senior portfolios was done April 14 at the Van Buren Public Schools annual Student Art Show at BHS. Belleville Area Council for the Arts board members judging were Sherry Frazier, Elaine Gutierrez, and president Mendie Russell.