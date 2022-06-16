Crew demolishes Huron River Market at Five Points in Belleville

Late last week a crew hired by Wayne County started demolishing the 76-year-old Huron River Market next to the Belleville Police Department. The city bought Huron River Market at 25 E. Huron River Dr. for $16,221.60 and the vacant lot at the corner of N. Liberty Street at 51 E. Huron River Dr. for back taxes in August 2018.

At the time city officials said when the proposed Kroger development was being planned for downtown Belleville, a Kroger representative said the old city hall was sitting on the most valuable property in town. Tom Fielder, who was then a councilman, had been talking for years about how valuable the Five Points corner is and how it should be sold to a developer and the city offices moved to another location.

According to the city website the building at 25 E. Huron River Dr. held a building constructed in 1946. It was 6,415 square feet in size on 0.192 acres. In 2018 it had an assessed value of $122,500 and a taxable value of $103,316 and was owned by Dan Isbanie of Wixom.