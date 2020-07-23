COVID-19 positive cases rising, death rate for 48111 remains at 30

As of Tuesday, July 21, the number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 30 in the tri-community, which includes Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter in the 48111 zip code. The tri-community hasn’t had a COVID-19 death since June 22.

The positive tests for COVID-19 in 48111 was 486 on Tuesday, July 21, up from 449 the previous Tuesday, July 14.

On Tuesday, July 21, the separate numbers released by the Wayne County Health Department for the tri-community were: Van Buren Township, 270 positive cases, 15 deaths; City of Belleville, 159 positive cases, 14 deaths, and Sumpter Township 57 positive cases, 1 death.