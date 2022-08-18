Court Watching: Westland man arraigned for torturing woman at Parkwood Apartments

Dekenta Reshard Parchman, 30, of Westland was arraigned on Aug. 9 by 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley on five felony charges. He allegedly tortured his ex-girlfriend for more than three hours in her Parkwood Apartments home in Van Buren Township on July 23 before driving off in her vehicle after she escaped and called police.

Police said he came to her apartment drunk and punched her in the face and smashed more than one ashtray into her head and sexually assaulted her with a plugged-in hair straightener. He also beat her with an electrical cord.

U.S. Marshals tracked him to Taylor and found him in a car and he had seven untreated gunshot wounds from a shootout in Inkster two days earlier. He was treated for his injuries and then video-arraigned from the Van Buren Township police lockup for the Van Buren charges.

During his arraignment, Parchman told the judge: “I got shot seven times. I got bullet fragments in me. I need surgery. My leg is broken. They shot out my knee.”

Judge Oakley set bond at $250,000 cash or surety and scheduled Parchman’s probable cause conference for Aug. 17. He is being held in the Andrew C. Baird Detention Facility in Detroit and is not to be released without a GPS tether.

Parchman was charged with the following felonies:

• Torture;

• Criminal sexual conduct – 1st degree (personal injury);

• Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder;

• Unlawful driving away of an auto; and

• Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault).

He also was charged with aggravated domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

The victim reportedly spent several days in the hospital and is still recovering.

While they had him in custody, Judge Oakley also canceled three other warrants and held three bench warrant arraignments on him for charges of driving while license suspended and interfering with police on Oct. 10, 2020 in Van Buren Township. Another was a charge of threats in Romulus on July 6, 2020.

There will be remote pretrials on those charges on Aug. 18. He was given personal bond on those three charges.

On Aug. 11, he was also due for arraignment on four additional felony charges at 23rd District Court in Taylor. He is charged with:

• Habitual offender – fourth offense notice;

• Felony firearm;

• Carrying a concealed weapon; and

• Possession of firearm by felon.

He is scheduled for his probable cause conference at 11 a.m., Aug. 29 before Judge Victoria Shackelford.

Kenneth Ray Barrett

Kenneth Ray Barrett, 61, of Willis was before Judge Green for his probable cause conference on Aug. 10 on felony charges of driving while license suspended resulting in death and failure to stop at an accident when at fault resulting in death on July 27 in Van Buren Township.

His bond was $50,000/10% and his girlfriend called the court on Aug. 1 and said his bond had been paid July 28 and he was still in custody. Part of his bond stipulates he not be released without an alcohol tether and it could take several days for that to be installed.

An officer from the tether unit said the defendant already has alcohol tether and a GPS tether with Third Circuit Court probation. The court was assured it would receive any violation updates and this was acceptable.

His probable cause conference was adjourned until Aug. 24.

David Allen Delaney

David Allen Delaney, 61, of Newport was arraigned on the information at circuit court on Aug. 10 on charges of larceny in a building and larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 on Jan. 12 in Van Buren Township. A motion hearing was set for Oct. 17.

Ariyah Kela Bennett

Ariyah Kela Bennett, 26, of Ypsilanti was arraigned at circuit court on Aug. 8 on six charges following an April 26 incident at the gas station at the corner of Belleville Road and the South I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township. A calendar conference was set for Aug. 18.