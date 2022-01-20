Court Watching: VBT woman charged with shooting at O’Reilly’s bound over

Sonya Javah Moore, 39, of Van Buren Township was bound over to circuit court on all charges for a Sept. 29 arraignment on the information after a live preliminary exam before 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin on Sept. 22.

A calendar conference was set at circuit court for Oct. 22. A final conference was set for Dec. 17 and then reset by the court to Jan. 18.

Moore is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault, and armed robbery, plus three counts of felony firearm on June 24 at O’Reilly’s distribution center on Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township.

The defense attorney’s request for a reduction of her $25,000 cash bond was denied by Judge Martin because of the severity of the charges. The judge pointed out Moore had two other outstanding cases with this court. She remained in custody at the Wayne County Jail.

The only witness to testify at the preliminary exam was Timothy Freeman who said he worked at O’Reilly’s and came outside for a break on June 24. He said a young lady came round the corner of the building, pulled a handgun out of her black hoodie, and shot at his face. He said she said he was “doing her girl,” which he clarified to mean having sex. “I met her in the rehab center and then I started fixing her car,” he said of Moore, adding he was a mechanic.

He testified the bullet shot out the window in the building behind him. He said she wanted his phone and pin number and he gave it to her because she had a gun. She got into his phone and couldn’t find her girlfriend’s number and so threw his phone on the top of a car.

“I don’t know who her girlfriend is,” he testified. He said she wanted him to drive her to her girlfriend, but police came, and then he walked back into the building. He said some young ladies found his phone and gave it back to him.

On Sept. 24, Moore also was arraigned on two bench warrants at 34th District Court before Judge Martin.