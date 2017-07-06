Court Watching: VBT Fire Fighter Landstrom charged with four misdemeanors

On June 28, suspended Van Buren Township Fire Fighter Kenneth Landstrom turned himself into 34th District Court for his arraignment on four misdemeanor charges: three counts of lying to police and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor under 17.

He was suspended from the fire department on June 27, once the warrants were approved.

Landstrom is scheduled to be back in 34th District Court at 9 a.m., July 12, with attorney Robert Coutts.

Danny Rogers of Westland said his daughter has a Personal Protection Order against Landstrom and that PPO was served by police when Landstrom was finger-printed during the booking procedure. Landstrom told the Independent he will appeal the PPO, which he claimed was not the idea of the girl, who was made to sign it.

Rogers said Landstrom tried to get custody of his daughter, who will turn 17 in December, but withdrew his legal motion. Rogers said the girl ran away and Landstrom hid the daughter until the June 26 custody hearing. Rogers said his daughter is bipolar and takes anti-psychotic medicine, which Landstrom didn’t have for her. This caused the girl to break out in hives, Rogers said. Landstrom said it was nerves causing the rash.

Landstrom said the girl filed with the court for him to be her guardian and he signed the paperwork to agree to accept the role. Then he withdrew the motion when the judge turned the girl over to her mother, who is divorced from Rogers.

Landstrom said he was working a duty crew shift at the VBT fire department at about 1 a.m. and couldn’t leave when the teen called to say her dad had assaulted her and she was at Landstrom’s house in Van Buren Township. After he checked with his attorney, Landstrom said he was told not to let her stay at his house, so he told her to go to a place of safety and she did.

Rogers said Landstrom called child protective services on Rogers, claiming Rogers pointed a loaded gun at the girl and slammed her head into a wall. There was no police report on that allegation, Rogers said. And, Rogers said, it never happened.

Rogers said the girl ran away from home and when police contacted Landstrom at his VBT home, he lied to police, saying she wasn’t there. Then, Rogers said, it is believed he hid her at his son’s house, which he believes is in Inkster.

Landstrom said when police came to his home, they didn’t believe him when he said the teen wasn’t there. He invited them to search his house and, Landstrom said, Lt. Ken Floro searched the whole house, including the attic.

Landstrom said Rogers accused him of having a secret room, but Landstrom said there is no secret room.

He said police didn’t believe the girl wasn’t there because when they would ping her cell phone, it would come from his house. Landstrom said later it was discovered the girl left her phone in a drawer in his house before she left.

Rogers said Landstrom was upset that Rogers’ son, Austin Stone Rogers, had sexually abused Rogers’ daughter, but his 20-year-old son is now in prison serving 5 to 15 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under age of 13).

Landstrom said he certainly is upset about Austin Rogers and what he did to the girl. Landstrom said Austin had been sexually molesting his little sister from the time she was eight years old until she was 14.

Rogers said his daughter has been in therapy for many years.

“He’s been manipulating her for years,” Rogers said of Landstrom.

But, Landstrom says it is Rogers who has been mistreating the girl, who was Landstrom’s step-daughter when he was married to her mother. Landstrom said he and the girl have remained close over the years, since he and her mother divorced. He said he has been concerned for the girl recently because she had been cutting herself and had attempted suicide.

Landstrom said when the girl ran to him for help, he did what his attorney told him to do.