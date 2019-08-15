Court Watching: Tyler Calderon bound over on four counts of criminal sexual conduct

After a preliminary exam on Aug. 7 before 34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley, Tyler Michael Calderon, 18, was bound over for trial on four counts of criminal sexual conduct – second degree – with a person under 13 years of age.

He is due at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice on Aug. 21 and his personal bond was continued.

The alleged incidents happened through Sept. 28, 2018 at a home in Sumpter Township. Sumpter Detective John Ashby was the officer in charge of the case.

The 12-year-old victim, who said she was 11 years old at the time, described the incidents. She testified that when the school found some marks on her body from her wanting to hurt herself, she told them what happened and they called her father and the police.

There originally were three counts of criminal sexual conduct and Judge Oakley allowed the prosecutor to add another count after the testimony concluded.

Frank Melvin Webster

Frank Melvin Webster, 45, was bound over to the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice for a Aug. 14 arraignment on the information after a preliminary exam before Judge Oakley.

Webster is charged with attempted arson of a dwelling, malicious destruction of property, and assault and battery on Dec. 9 in Van Buren Township. He is lodged in the Wayne County Jail on bond of $20,000/10%.

After the preliminary exam was over, the defendant’s court-appointed attorney Jonathan Hordos asked the judge to reduce bond to personal bond and let him live with his sister in Hillsdale. “As long as he’s on his medications, he’s OK,” Hordos said.

After consideration, Judge Oakley left the bond in place, but requested a pretrial review at the jail.

The Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor called only one witness: the defendant’s mother Barbara Webster. She testified that her son has lived with her his whole life. They live on Richard Run in Van Buren Township. She said it is a trailer park.

She testified to what happened the night of the incident when Frank went out late at night and then came back about 1:30 a.m. She said he had been to the store or something and she said, “I thought you said you didn’t have no money,” she testified.

She said they began arguing and he spit in her face twice. She went to her bedroom, locked the door, washed her face and went to bed. In the morning he was knocking on her door asking for a person he called J.D. She said she didn’t have anyone in her bedroom, but he continued to say he knew J.D. was in there.

She said she opened her bedroom door and saw him approaching with a butter knife that he intended to use to open her door. She said he kept saying “J.D.” and went into her room busting up her CDs and upending her mattress and bedding on the floor. He put her walker in the bath tub and put glass from a table in the living room in front of it, she said.

She said she had a restriction on how much weight she could carry and she couldn’t raise the glass.

She said she was sitting in the living room when he hit her with his fist, first on the right side of her head and then on the left. “That one really hurt … it rattled my brain.”

She testified he went outside and was screaming and cussing at the neighbors. Then he came in with a can of lighter fluid that belonged to her other son and squeezed the fluid out onto the carpet and wall over to the fireplace. She could smell it and she knew what it was.

She testified someone was knocking on the door and he said he wasn’t going to answer, but then two police officers walked in the unlocked front door. She said she had called 911.

She said he was sitting on his towel and was going to light a cigarette and the officer told him not to light his cigarette. She testified she did not go to the hospital with her injuries.

Frank’s attorney Hordos asked the mother if Frank was mentally ill and she said he was. He receives SSI and the checks come to the house. One came since he was taken to jail and she said she cashed it. She said it was owed to her, according to SSI.

“You poured the lighter fluid on the floor yourself, to get rid of Frank,” Hordos charged. She denied that.

He asked what happened to the can of fluid and she said she didn’t know where Frank put it. She testified that Frank had bipolar disorder and when Hordos asked if she had bipolar disorder, too, there was a lot of everyone talking at once and that question was ruled out of order.

At the end of the exam, Judge Oakley found there was enough probable cause to bind Frank Webster over for trial.

Dwight Lamar Jones

A bench warrant was signed for Dwight Lamar Jones, 38, after he failed to show up for his preliminary exam before Judge Oakley on Aug. 7.

His court-appointed attorney Richard Banta said his client wasn’t present and this is the third time he failed to show up for court. Banta said the first time, Jones said he didn’t get notice. The second time, he said he had an emergency and his girlfriend was in the hospital. This was the third time. He said he was coming, but didn’t come, Banta said.

Jones is charged with malicious destruction of fire or police property and lying to a police officer in a serious misdemeanor investigation on Oct. 25, 2016 in Van Buren Township. He was free after posting bond of $20,000/10%.

Christopher Charles Wilkie-Douglas

Christopher Charles Wilkie-Douglas, 20, waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 21 arraignment on the information.

He is charged with malicious destruction of property, between $1,000-$20,000, in Sumpter Township on March 31. He is free on $5,000 personal bond. His court-appointed attorney is Jon Hordos.