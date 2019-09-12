Court Watching: Tony Keith Duncan gets one-week adjournment, then waives exam

Tony Keith Duncan, 50, of Van Buren Township was due for his preliminary exam before 34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley on Aug. 28.

The defendant is charged with possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams in VBT on Feb. 27 and is free on $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

His retained attorney Murray Duncan asked Judge Oakley for a one-week adjournment for the exam since he’s been advised the officer in charge, VBT Lt. Charles Bazzy, wouldn’t be able to attend the Aug. 28 session.

Attorney Duncan said on Sept. 4, his client will waive his preliminary exam and then his date at circuit court for his arraignment on the information will be two weeks from that date, on Sept. 18, a date everyone can attend.

The defendant’s district court appearance had already been postponed, since attorney Duncan said his client had gone into rehab.

On Aug. 28, Judge Oakley granted the one-week adjournment and then advised attorney Duncan that his client needs to have his fingerprints taken, according to the file he was given. Attorney Duncan said he’s sure that his client’s fingerprints have been taken, but he would make sure it happens.

On Sept. 4, Judge Oakley filled in to handle some of the docket for 34th District Court Chief Judge Tina Brooks Green and heard a lawyer who was filling in for Murray Duncan say defendant Tony Duncan wished to waive his preliminary exam, as planned. His arraignment on the information was set for Sept. 18 at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.