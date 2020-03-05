Court Watching: Sylvester Ross bound over to circuit court on armed robbery charge

On Feb. 19, Sylvester Ross, 59, of Clinton Township, was brought before 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green for his preliminary exam on charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon by a felon, and felony firearm-third offense notice in Van Buren Township on Sept. 5.

He was transported in chains from a cell in the Michigan Department of Corrections where he is incarcerated. Two MDOC guards stood in the courtroom during his court session.

Ross’ defense attorney William Noakes from the Neighborhood Defense group, said his client wished to waive his exam and so Judge Green bound him over to circuit court for a Feb. 26 arraignment on the information.

At the Feb. 26 circuit court session, the arraignment on the information was adjourned until March 11.

Judge Green had noted the paperwork said he hadn’t been fingerprinted, so she signed an order, but commented, “Aw, come on, people.”

Ross currently is serving a term of six years, six months to 22 years, 6 months for two armed robbery charges that were pled down to one unarmed robbery and one habitual offender second notice. Date of thoses offenses were Sept. 12, 2019. Before that he was released from prison in 2017 after serving 22 years for six offenses including armed robbery charges.