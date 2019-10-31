Court Watching: Sentencing set Nov. 13 for Amy Jo Barbee on three misdemeanors

34th District Court Chief Judge Tina Brooks Green adjourned the sentencing of Amy Jo Barbee until 9 a.m. Nov. 13 during proceedings on Oct. 23.

Barbee, 24, of Ypsilanti, was originally charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd, operating with a blood alcohol content or more than .17, driving while license suspended, and driving with open intoxicants in the vehicle on May 27 in Van Buren Township.

On Aug. 14, the probable cause conference was adjourned because the defendant was applying to be part of a Sobriety Court in Washtenaw County.

On Aug. 28, as part of a plea deal, the first charge was dismissed at the request of the Prosecuting Attorney and the second charge of driving with a blood alcohol content of more than .17 was reduced to operating while intoxicated-2nd.

She pled guilty to the three remaining misdemeanor charges. She was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview. On Sept. 16 a motion was made to withdraw the plea and the exam.

On Oct. 23 a preliminary examination on the felony count was set to take place. But, instead, Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Danielle Shamus and retained defense attorney Brent Jaffe went into Judge Green’s closed-door chambers with the judge for about seven minutes. When they came out, Judge Green said she wished to keep the case in her courtroom and so adjourned the case for three weeks when she would do the misdemeanor sentencing.

Barbee again was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview. She is free on $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Scott William-Samuel Settles

A jury trial for Scott William-Samuel Settles, 43, of Belleville, which had been set for Oct. 23, before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Regina D. Thomas, was adjourned at the request of the defense.

Another pre-trial session has been set for 9 a.m., Nov. 15, before Judge Thomas.

Settles is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, weapons felony firearm, possession of firearms under the influence, and brandishing firearms in public. Settles is charged with using a rifle to threaten the bartender and patrons at Egan’s Pub in the City of Belleville just before closing time on Dec. 18, 2018.

On March 20, at his preliminary exam before 34th District Court Chief Judge Tina Brooks Green, the Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Megan Mathews asked to add a fifth charge of terrorism to Settles’ charges and Judge Green agreed to adding the charge.

Settles is free after posting bond of $10,000/10%. His retained attorney of record is listed as Leslie E. Posner.

Jimmy Martez Reese

Jimmy Martez Reese, 44, waived his preliminary examination on July 17 and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on July 31 before Judge Gregory D. Bill. Reese was charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee of more than $1,000, but less than $20,000; and larceny of $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000 on June 23 in Van Buren Township.

After his arraignment on the information at circuit court, a disposition conference was set for Aug. 14 before Judge Bill. A calendar conference was held before Judge Shannon Walker on Aug. 15. A final conference was set for Oct. 7 and a jury trial set for Oct. 30 before Judge Walker.

But the jury trial was cancelled when Reese took a plea deal. The two charges were dismissed and Reese pled guilty to a new misdemeanor charge of receiving and concealing stolen property, of $200 or more but less than $1,000 in value.

Judge Walker sentenced him to $878 in fines, 2-years probation starting Oct. 7, and 20 hours of community service.

Jesse Dean Warr

Charges against Jesse Dean Warr, 42, were dismissed on Sept. 11 at the request of the Wayne County assistant prosecutor on the case. Warr had been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree (force or coercion) and two counts of criminal sexual conduct 4th degree (force or coercion) on Aug. 3 in Van Buren Township. All counts were dismissed by the party. Warr had posted bond of $20,000/10% which was to be returned to him minus bond costs of $200. Retained attorney was Randall Lewis.

Jacob Clayton Land

A charge of possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on June 22, 2018 in the City of Belleville was dismissed against Jacob Clayton Land, 24, by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge James R. Chylinksi on Oct. 11. A failure to appear warrant was recalled.