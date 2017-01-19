Court Watching: Sentencing for driver in fatal accident reset to Jan. 24 in circuit court

The sentencing of Charles James Cahill, Jr., 49, of Sumpter Township in the death of a 12-year-old girl following a July 27 accident has been reset by a Wayne County Circuit Court judge to Jan. 24.

Cahill, who pled guilty to five charges in the drunk-driving accident at the corner of Martinsville and Willis roads, was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13 by Judge Bruce U. Morrow. Cahill could be sentenced to up to life in prison.

Cahill is the son of Charles James Cahill, 82, who died Dec. 23 after being beaten on the head with a hammer in his Holiday West home in Sumpter Township. Charles James Cahill, Jr., is the uncle of Thomas Charles Cahill, 22, the suspect accused of the murder.