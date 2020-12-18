Court Watching: Second suspect arraigned in Egypt Covington murder case

Shane Lamar Evans, 31, of Sumpter Township was arraigned Friday afternoon, Dec. 18, as the second suspect in the shooting death of Egypt Covington in her Van Buren Township home on June 22, 2017.

He is charged with homicide/felony murder and first-degree home invasion. If found guilty of the first charge he would face life in prison.

Evans was before 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green via Zoom from the Detroit Police Department’s Mound Road Men’s facility.

Sharon Grier, who was the defense attorney for the arraignment only, waived the formal reading of the complaint and the warrant. Grier said the defendant understands a new defense attorney will be appointed to defend him on the charges.

Judge Green set an 11 a.m., Dec. 30, probable cause conference by Zoom in her courtroom.

Michigan State Police Detective / Sergeant James Plummer recommended a remand without bond for Evans and Judge Green agreed and said there would be no bond for him.

Judge Green said she is sitting on the case for the co-defendant in the murder, Timothy Moore, and in his case evidence is being suppressed with agreement of the prosecution and defense.

She ordered suppression of the investigation report, the warrant, and the witness list for Evans, as well, and to put that all under seal.