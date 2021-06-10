Court watching: Rowley arraigned for stealing Belleville police car on June 1

Kevin Laverne Rowley, Jr., 24 of Wayne was arraigned June 3 via Zoom at 34th District Court by Magistrate Al Hindman for stealing a Belleville Police patrol car on June 1 from 5 Main St. in Belleville, the location of the police department.

Belleville Police Chief David Robinson said the car was on the ramp at the police department and was locked and running while Cpl. Kris Faull went in the station for a minute. This individual was able to pry open a partially open window and opened the door and drove away in the vehicle.

The vehicle was immediately tracked and able to be stopped without incident by Canton and Van Buren police departments, Chief Robinson said, adding, equipment measures are being installed to make sure this cannot occur in the future.

Rowley was wearing only his undershorts as he was arraigned by video from the Van Buren Township police lockup. Cpl. Faull said he has been diagnosed with a mental illness and did take his meds the day before the incident but didn’t take his meds the day of the incident.

“We’re thankful no one got hurt at the time of the incident,” Cpl. Faull said.

When Magistrate Hindman explained the charges to Rowley – unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and receiving and concealing a motor vehicle – he told the defendant that these are serious charges. Rowley had declined to talk with a court appointed attorney.

Sgt. Faull said Rowley had to be restrained the previous night and so they took his sweat pants away, explaining his nakedness.

Hindman set the bond as $50,000/10% and said the file will be marked Medical. His probable cause conference was set for 8:30 a.m. on June 16 before Judge Tina Brooks Green.

Rowley said he tried to call his aunt but couldn’t reach her. He said he lives with his parents and sister but couldn’t quite remember his parents’ phone number. Then he came up with a number that might be theirs.

Cpl. Faull said she would give him use of a phone to try to call his parents and aunt to let them know where he is and ask them to bail him out.