Court Watching: Romulus man charged with indecent exposure for Dollar Tree incident

David Libscomb, 20, of Romulus was charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to a 60-year-old Van Buren Township woman inside of a Dollar Tree store on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 16.

Libscomb is accused of exposing himself to the woman who was shopping inside the store in the 10800 block of Belleville Road. She immediately reported the incident and Van Buren Township police were dispatched to the area. He was taken into custody inside a nearby store.

He was arraigned in 34th District Court on Dec. 19 on a charge of aggravated indecent exposure, a two-year misdemeanor, and bond was set at $20,000. A pre-trial conference was set for Jan. 2.