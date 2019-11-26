Court Watching: Prosecutor drops felony charge against Bailey, keeps domestic violence

34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley was advised on Nov. 20 that the prosecutor had some issues with the gun and would like to dismiss the felony charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder on Oct. 29 in Sumpter Township against Raymond Lee Bailey.

Bailey, 36, of Wyandotte, was in Judge Oakley’s courtroom for his preliminary exam on the felony.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Larry King said they would continue with the domestic violence misdemeanor charge. The victim was not at the courthouse and King said they want to contact the victim before the next court session.

Judge Oakley set a pretrial for Dec. 11 and continued the bond of $10,000/10% which had been posted. The bond stipulates no contact with the victim. Retained defense attorney was James Sparrow.

Jazlyn Nicole Morgan

Jazlyn Nicole Morgan, 26, of Van Buren Township, on Nov. 20 was due for her preliminary exam before Judge Oakley on a charge of felony assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence on Oct. 29 in Van Buren Township.

Prosecutor King said the witness in the case was not present and court-appointed defense attorney Patrick Nyenhuis made a motion to dismiss the charge and Judge Oakley dismissed.

The misdemeanor charge of domestic violence was set for a pretrial conference on Dec. 11. Morgan will have a different attorney for the misdemeanor, since attorneys appointed by the court to defend a felony charge are different from those appointed for misdemeanors.

Michael Lynn Laster

Tamara Tashia Elam

Co-defendants Michael Lynn Laster, 24, of Van Buren Township, and Tamara Tashia Elam, 25, of Ypsilanti, waived their preliminary exams before Judge Oakley on Nov. 20 and were bound over to circuit court for arraignment on the information on Dec. 4.

There are two cases against each defendant, since they are accused of armed robbery of the Hungry Howie’s restaurant on Nov. 2 and later the same morning another armed robbery at Walmart in Van Buren Township.

Laster also is charged with two counts of felony firearm.

The two are free on $25,000 personal bond with GPS tethers.

Laster’s court-appointed attorney is Jeffrey Schwartz and Elam’s retained attorney is Sharon Woodside.

Jaylin Kasmier-Alante Crayton

Jaylin Kasmier-Alante Crayton, 24, had his arraignment on the information at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice on Nov. 13. A final conference was set for Dec. 6 and a jury trial for Dec. 23.

Crayton is charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and two felony firearm charges in the early morning hours of July 22 near Lighthouse Point in Van Buren Township.

He is lodged in the Wayne County Jail on bond of $20,000/10% and he has a warrant out for his arrest in Texas.

Terrence O’Neal

Terrence O’Neal, 63, of Van Buren Township was scheduled for a preliminary exam on Nov. 27 at 34th District Court on a charge of second-degree murder in the Nov. 5 shooting of his wife at their home and a felony firearm charge.

But on Nov. 20, his attorney asked for a competency exam, which was granted by Magistrate Lisa Martin. His next court appearance depends on when the exam is completed.

The exam will determine competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility, as well as competency as to the understanding of his Miranda Rights.

O’Neal was being lodged in the Wayne County Jail without bond, but a pretrial release order was generated.

O’Neal is being defended by the court-appointed Neighborhood Defender Service.

Samuel Stephens

Samuel Stephens, 30, of Ann Arbor was charged with unarmed robbery on Sept. 23 in Van Buren Township. He was due for his probable cause conference on Nov. 20, but his father called the court to say his son was committed into the psychiatric unit at the University of Michigan. The father also dropped off paperwork to the court. Stephens was free after posting bond of $20,000/10%. The probable cause conference was rescheduled for Dec. 4 before Magistrate Lisa Martin.

Stephens also was due for a review of the charge of false request for ambulance service on Nov. 9 in Van Buren Township. The review also was rescheduled for Dec. 4.

Omar Malikarnold Reeves

Omar Malikarnold Reeves, 23, of Ypsilanti was charged with two counts of aiming a firearm without malice and one count of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence on July 7 in Van Buren Township.

On Nov. 20, Prosecutor King presented the plea agreement which had Reeves pleading guilty to one count of aiming a firearm without malice, with the other two charges dismissed. Reeves told Judge Oakley that he has worked at Ford Motor Company for five years and attorney James Andary added that his client is attending Washtenaw Community College and has a 3.4 grade point average.

“I read the report on this and it scares the hell out of me,” said Judge Oakley, adding, “CPL comes with awesome responsibility. I don’t know where you took the class, but it is a bad class.”

Judge Oakley recommended an attorney who teaches a CPL class that gets into the legal part of firearms. “If he sets you up in a class and you complete it, it’s a good CPL class.” Judge Oakley said as a private citizen he would feel better if Reeves took this class.

He said he would levy no court costs based on successful completion of a CPL class by Terry Johnson or whoever he recommends. The sentence was delayed for 12 months and if Reeves completes the year without further problems the guilty plea will be wiped from his record.

Sean Demetrius Elliott

Sean Demetrius Elliott, 17, of Van Buren Township, waived his preliminary exam at his probable cause conference on Nov. 13 before Magistrate Martin and was bound over to circuit court for a Nov. 27 arraignment on the information.

Elliott is charged with felonious assault and felony firearm on Oct. 14 in Van Buren Township. His retained attorney is Ruth Carter and Daniel Reed stood in for Carter at Elliott’s hearing before Magistrate Martin.