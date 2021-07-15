Court Watching: Probable cause conference set July 21 for two co-defendants

The probable cause conferences for two co-defendants on charges of pushing their way into a mobile home on June 24 and beating up a Van Buren Township resident and stealing his phone was set for July 21 at 34th District Court.

Jesse Duane Stamper, 28, of Ypsilanti was present by zoom from the Wayne County Jail for their July 7 court session before Judge Lisa Martin. He was in custody on a hold on another warrant.

Hunter David Range, 31, of Ypsilanti, was free and attended via zoom from his car.

The two are charged with first-degree home invasion, unarmed robbery, and aggravated assault. They were arraigned June 27 and personal bond was set at $250,000 each and they must wear GPS tethers.

A warrant is out for the arrest of a third man, Derrick Wayne Houchlei, 41, of Brockway, MI, on the same charges.

Sonya Javah Moore

The probable cause conference for Sonya Javah Moore, 39, of Van Buren Township was before Judge Martin on July 7. Moore is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault, and armed robbery, plus three counts of felony firearm on June 24 at O’Reilly’s distribution center on Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township. Police said she was shooting at an employee.

She was being held on $25,000 cash bond and appeared before Judge Martin via zoom from the Wayne County Jail.

Defense attorney Kim Michon said she has no digital discovery, surveillance tape or police body cam, and Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Elisabeth Moore said she would contact the officer in charge so it can be sent to her.

Judge Martin set the live preliminary exam for 12:30 p.m., Sept. 22.

Michon asked for pretrial services to review the bond so it can be addressed at the preliminary exam.

Judge Martin noted that Moore had a driving while license suspended charge from January and so she was scheduled for a pretrial before Magistrate Al Hindman on Aug. 23. Also, Judge Martin said records show she owes $2,217 to the court on other charges.

Kevin Joseph Bonam

Kevin Joseph Bonam, 43, of Van Buren Township was before Judge Martin on July 7 for his probable cause conference on charges of first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property, and two counts of aggravated assault on Sept. 22, 2020 in Van Buren Township.

Defense attorney Cyril Hall said he was waiting for the transcript of the co-defendant’s preliminary exam where most of the charges were dismissed. He referred to co-defendant Lillie Lee Heard, whose first-degree home invasion charge was dismissed by Judge Tina Brooks Green at her preliminary exam and an Aug. 8 live bench trial was set on the remaining misdemeanors. Another misdemeanor charge of assault on the same day was dismissed.

Hall asked for the probable cause conference to be adjourned until he got the transcript to study and then he will set the preliminary exam.

Judge Martin adjourned the probable cause conference until July 28.

Elijah Kareemali Pearl

Elijah Kareemali Pearl, 22, of Dearborn Heights and previously of Parkwood Apartments, waived his preliminary exam and Judge Martin bound him over to circuit court for a July 21 arraignment on the information.

Pearl is charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee of between $1,000 and $20,000 on Jan. 29, 2020 in Van Buren Township.

Lamarcus Antwan Anderson-Campbell

The charge of first-degree retail fraud on March 6 in Van Buren Township was dismissed by Judge Martin on July 7 when the necessary witness for his preliminary exam was not available.

Gene Laroy Carrier, Jr.

Instead of going forward with his live preliminary exam on July 7, Gene Laroy Carrier, Jr., 59, of Belleville, waived the exam and Judge Martin bound him over to circuit court for a July 21 arraignment on the information.

Carrier is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Oct. 27 in the city of Belleville.

Ellis Edward Shropshire

Ellis Edward Shropshire, 21, of Romulus was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license suspended on Feb. 23 in Van Buren Township. At his June 2 probable cause conference before Judge Oakley, Shropshire waived his preliminary exam on the gun charge and his case was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on June 16. The gun board deal his attorney had sought had come through and now his case needed to be at circuit court.

On June 16 he pled guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and the driving while license suspended charge was dismissed. Sentencing was set for July 7.

James Shelby Najmat Almas Blake

James Shelby Najmat Almas Blake of Ypsilanti, was arraigned by video from the Van Buren Township Police Department on June 4 by Judge Martin on a charge of spraying a self-defense foam device, a high court misdemeanor. Judge Martin set his personal bond at $3,000 with the stipulation he must not return to the AT&T store or Atchinson Ford, both on Belleville Road in Van Buren Township. His Zoom probable cause conference was set for June 16, before Judge Green. He said he had his own attorney and would not need a court-appointed attorney.

On June 16, his attorney William Glenn said he had discovery on the first case, but not a second case that was filed the previous week. The new charges are malicious destruction of police or fire property and reckless driving on June 1 in Van Buren Township. Judge Green arraigned him on the new charges, set personal bond of $10,000 and adjourned the probable cause conference on all the charges until June 30. On June 30 a live preliminary exam was set for Aug. 18.

Keenan Deshon Black

Keenan Deshon Black of Taylor was bound over to circuit court for a June 16 arraignment on the information after a preliminary exam before Judge Oakley on June 2.

Black is charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee of from $1,000 to $20,000 on Jan. 3, 2020. During the exam evidence showed Black was general manager of the Burger King on Belleville Road in Van Buren Township and he is accused of taking over the task of making cash deposits at Fifth Third Bank, but more than $1,000 was missing.

The district manager testified after he discovered deposit money was missing, he called Black to meet him at the bank and Black agreed but didn’t come. He said he went to Black’s home and Black said he would follow him to the bank, but he didn’t. The district manager testified that Black told him he would pay him if the money wasn’t there. That’s when he called police. He testified there are videos of Black with the cash.

David Mark Parrott

The jury trial of former 34th District Court Judge David Mark Parrott, 60, of Van Buren Township has been postponed until Sept. 23 at 8:30 a.m. before 35th District Court James A. Plakas because of courtroom coronavirus concerns. Parrott originally had been scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 14 and 15 on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence by his live-in girlfriend at their home on Feb. 8, 2020. Then it was postponed until June 10 and then again.

The case was moved from the 34th District Court because that was the defendant’s home court. Defense attorney is Heather Nalley and Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor is Tara Math Hindelang.