Court watching: Live preliminary exam set April 26 for Bailey’s four murder charges

A live preliminary exam for Raymond Lee Bailey has been scheduled for 9 a.m., April 26, before Judge Lisa Martin in 34th District Court.

Bailey, 37, of Wyandotte, is charged with eight felony charges in the murders of four victims in a home on Martinsville Road in Sumpter Township on Aug. 15.

Bailey has been held without bond in the Wayne County Jail since his arraignment on Aug. 19. He faces four counts of first degree, premedicated murder, and four counts of felony firearm.

Bailey was before Judge Martin via Zoom from the jail on Feb. 24 and his attorney Sharon Clark Woodside asked for adjournment of the probable cause conference until she can get the report from the independent evaluation. She said he already had the forensic interview and they are just waiting for the written report.

The prosecution already had a forensic exam that found him competent to stand trial and competent for criminal responsibility, noting he does not meet the defense of insanity. The defense attorney stipulated to competency to stand trial, but disputed the report that said he is criminally responsible. She sought the independent evaluation.

But Prosecutor Tara Hindelang asked that an exam date be set, since the question of criminal responsibility is for the trier of fact – circuit court.

Judge Martin set the exam as requested.

Judge Martin asked how many witnesses the prosecutor will call and Hindelang replied it will be eight or could be less. Attorney Woodside said she will call no witnesses.

Bailey is charged with the shooting deaths of sisters Laura Tanner, 35, and Sarah Grupa, 38, and their cousins, brothers Forrest Sampson, 28, and Neil Sampson, 30. Laura Tanner was Bailey’s former fiancé and the murders took place at her home.

Donte Marki Stenson

Donte Marki Stenson, 29, of Van Buren Township was due to be present by Zoom before Judge Tina Brooks Green for his preliminary exam on Feb. 17. It had been scheduled for a live exam, but a few days earlier all parties agreed to make it Zoom.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Darrian Fortier explained the complaining witness failed to appear and she cannot proceed with the case. Defense attorney Henry Schneider of Neighborhood Defense Service made a motion to dismiss the case and Judge Green dismissed all charges and closed the case.

Stenson had been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Oct. 21 in Van Buren Township. His $5,000 personal bond was contingent on no contact with the victim or the place of the alleged assault.

Prosecutor Fortier said the previous week the complaining witness said she needed a ride to court and they arranged for a taxi to bring her to court. Then when it was changed to a Zoom session, the victim said she could come.

Fortier said on Feb. 17 the victim did not arrive by Zoom so she called her number and her mother said she was on Zoom, but she wasn’t. Fortier said the mother said she could talk to the victim directly and she waited and the line went blank. She said she called the victim over and over and got no answer. Then the victim advocate reached out and couldn’t get through to her either.

Finally, the victim called the prosecutor and said she wasn’t going forward.

Judge Green said these charges can be brought forward again. She told defendant Stenson it would be in his best interests if he moves on with his life and eliminates this toxic relationship from his life.

“Just a suggestion,” Judge Green said.

Elijah Rashaad Favors

Elijah Rashaad Favors, 22, of Romulus was arraigned Feb. 17 by Judge Green and had his probable cause conference adjourned until March 3 at 34th District Court via Zoom before Judge Martin. Defense attorney Elizabeth Young requested the adjournment so she could get discovery.

At the March 3 hearing, Judge Martin set a live preliminary exam for 9 a.m., June 7. Judge Martin also noted that Favors needed to contact the court payment department since there were outstanding payments due of $460.

Assistant Prosecutor Darrian Fortier said Favors has a new domestic violence case with the same victim and malicious destruction of property warrant coming, which she signed the previous weekend.

Judge Green said there also is another reckless driving and CCW case set for an exam on April 4. Prosecutor Fortier said there also is another case in Third Circuit Court that is now CCW. The domestic violence part of the case was dismissed when the victim wouldn’t testify.

Favors is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Oct. 15 in Van Buren Township.

Arraignment on the charges was by Judge Green on Feb. 17 and she set his personal bond at $10,000. He is to have no contact with the victim.

On Feb. 17, Fortier said she has concerns about the safety of the victim. Attorney Young said the victim does not want to go forward with the case.

Judge Green said the victim has a history of non-appearance for cases against Mr. Favors. The judge addressed the defendant: “Mr. Favors, you cannot have contact with this woman. If you have contact, it ends up badly for you … You are the one who would go to jail.”

Judge Green said she was considering a tether but would give him the benefit of the doubt today. If he is in violation of the no-contact order, she could call a hearing and put him on a tether or put him in jail.

“NO CONTACT!” she emphasized and Favors replied, “Yes, your honor.”

Keenan Deshon Black

Keenan Deshon Black, 41, of Taylor, had his probable cause conference adjourned until March 10 since his defense attorney Cheryl Quick said the bank documents she needs for discovery have yet to arrive.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Jane Gillis said Van Buren Township Officer William Bettendorf requested the documents from the bank and she has not heard back from him. She tried to text him, but he did not answer.

Prosecutor Gillis said that the bank is an international corporation, not a bank down the road.

Judge Green adjourned the case to give them time to get all the evidence.

Black is charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee of from $1,000 to $20,000 on Jan. 3, 2020 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $2,500 personal bond.

Joseph Donald Truskolaski

Joseph Donald Truskolaski, 35, of Wyandotte, was scheduled for his probable cause conference before Judge Green on Feb. 17. It was adjourned until 9 a.m. March 24.

He is charged with operating while intoxicated/impaired/controlled substance, 3rd offense, on Oct. 24 in Van Buren Township.

He is free after paying bond of $2,000/10% and being fitted with an alcohol tether. His defense attorney is Kim Michon.

Amanda Marie Willard

Amanda Marie Willard, 35, of Milan, is spending 19 months to 14 years in the Huron Valley Complex for Women. She was present via Zoom at 34th District Court before Judge Green to face charges from Huron Township. Willard told Judge Green that she had been in custody since October.

Judge Green noted that Van Buren Township police also had several charges against Willard and if she pled guilty to interfering with a police officer, possessing narcotics paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance on May 21, 2020 the judge would credit her with time-served and close those cases. She had failed to appear for her court date on the Van Buren Township charges because she was already in prison.

Willard took advantage of that plea deal.

The charge left before Judge Green was for possession of narcotics in Huron Township on Feb. 28, 2020.

Sarah Ann Hall

Sarah Ann Hall, 32, formerly of Ludington and most recently of Van Buren Township, was arraigned on Feb. 22 on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence on Feb. 20 in VBT. 34th District Court Chief Judge Oakley set her pretrial for 9:20 a.m. March 9 via Zoom.

Court-appointed attorney Royce Nunley told the judge his client was working full-time at the airport and has been in this area just a few weeks. She wishes to go back to Ludington where her three children are residing and then arrange another place to stay here to keep her job.

Judge Oakley ordered $1,000 personal bond and told her there must be no contact at all with the complaining witness or the address on the South I-94 Service Drive. She said she needed to get some personal items and Judge Oakley authorized a one-time civil standby with VBT police.

Ejauna Donyell Johnson

Ejauna Donyell Johnson, 20, of Ypsilanti and formerly of VBT, was arraigned on Feb. 22 by Judge Oakley on a felony charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence on Feb. 20 in VBT.

Judge Oakley set her probable cause conference for March 3. Attorney Nunley said she had been working full time until last week. He said Johnson is not a flight risk and is not a danger to the complaining witness.

Judge Oakley ordered $5,000 personal bond and no contact with the complaining witness. “She does not exist for you,” Judge Oakley said of the alleged victim.

Johnson said she had personal items at the address in Parkwood and Judge Oakley authorized a one-time civil standby with VBT police.

On March 3, Judge Martin set an in-person preliminary exam for 10 a.m., June 7. Johnson’s attorney is now Natalie Phelps of the Neighborhood Defense Service.

Wade Riley Miles

On Feb. 24, Judge Martin adjourned the probable cause conference until March 10 for Wade Riley Miles, 32, of Sumpter Township. He is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Feb. 14 in Sumpter Township.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Darrian Fortier said she will produce the discovery for defense attorney Jonathan Jones after the protective order is signed. Bond had been set at $5,000/10%.