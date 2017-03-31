Court Watching: Jury trial set July 24 for VBT murder suspect Arndola Charles Lewis

Arndola Charles Lewis, 44, who was charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 29 shooting death of Samer Taha Abukaff, 37, at Harbour Club apartments, has a jury trial set for July 24 before Circuit Court Judge Wanda A. Evans at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Lewis was arraigned on the information at circuit court on March 1 and his final conference is set for April 19.

Lewis is being held in the Wayne County Jail without bond.

He is charged with first degree murder, possession of firearms by a felon, and felony firearm (using a weapon to commit a felony).

David Radecki

On March 24, David Arthur Radicki, 38, was arraigned on the information in circuit court before Judge Gregory Bill. He is charged with criminal sexual conduct – second degree (person under 13), accosting a child for immoral purposes, aggravated indecent exposure, and indecent exposure.

A calendar conference has been set before Judge Lawrence Stuart Talon on March 31 at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Radecki is free after posting bond of $50,000/10%.