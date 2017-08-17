Court Watching: Judge Oakley binds over Jaworski after Belleville officer testifies

A preliminary exam was held Aug. 2 before 34th District Court Judge Brian Oakley for Dariusz Grzegorz Jaworski, 47, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-3rd and driving while license suspended-2nd in Belleville on April 23.

First witness was Belleville Police Officer Kendra Rose who testified she was out on routine patrol with Reserve Officer Dennis Mowbry at about 1:30 a.m. when they stopped a driver who had come into the city at a very slow rate of speed with the car’s passenger headlight out. When they followed the car about a mile, up North Liberty Street to Five Points up South Street, turning around, and back around through Five Points again to Main Street and through a red light.

She said they put on their lights to stop the car at Third and Main and he stopped at Fourth and Main. She said he told her it was a friend’s vehicle and he had trouble finding the registration and insurance papers. They ran him through LEIN and found he was unlicensed.

Officer Rose detailed the sobriety tests she administered, noting that he failed them. She said he refused to let her look at his eyes for another test of intoxication. She said, “He said he had been drinking and driving and he didn’t want to play any more games.”

She said she offered him a preliminary breath test and it was .226. She placed him under arrest and took him to Van Buren Township Police Department for booking. Officer Rose said his in-station tests on the Data Master were .29 and .28.

Defense attorney Jinan Hamood called a defense witness to the stand. Leon Harris said he loaned his silver Ford Escape to Jaworski, who was a coworker. He said he drives it from Detroit to Ypsilanti every day and he’s never had a problem with the headlights, which still work fine.

Hamood said there was no basis for the stop if the headlight wasn’t out, but the prosecutor said the stop was for more than the headlight.

Judge Oakley bound Jaworski over to circuit court for an Aug. 16 arraignment on the information on his felony charge of OWI-3rd and the accompanying misdemeanor of DWLS-2nd.

Lindsy Jo Kornelson

Lindsy Jo Kornelson, 37, had her preliminary exam adjourned to Aug. 23. She is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd on June 24, 2013 in Sumpter Township.

Her defense attorney Mays said they want someone from the lab that was used in Pennsylvania to testify. Another witness the defense wants is Sumpter Police Officer Chaim Kozak, who no longer works for Sumpter PD.

Sumpter Police Detective John Ashby is the officer in charge of the case.