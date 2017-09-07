Court Watching: Judge Green sentences man to 1 year probation for knocking son down

34th District Court Chief Judge Tina Brooks Green sentenced Jesse Ray Davis, 36, to one year of probation after he pled guilty to child abuse 3rd degree in a court session on Aug. 30.

Davis told Judge Green he knocked his son down and caused a bruise on his cheek on July 29 in Van Buren Township.

He also will have to pay $500 plus state fees, attend classes, have a drug evaluation and follow-up evaluations, drug screens, and engage in no assaultive conduct.

His retained attorney Brian Stacey worked out the plea deal with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office and Judge Green added on some extra stipulations. Davis had been out on $10,000 personal recognizance bond. VBT Detective Michael Long was the officer in charge of the case.

Lindsy Jo Kornelson

Lindsy Jo Kornelson, 37, was scheduled for her preliminary exam before Judge Green on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated-3rd in Sumpter Township on June 24, 2013, but the prosecutor asked for dismissal of the charge saying his office was unable to continue with the prosecution.

Judge Green dismissed the charge without prejudice so it could be refiled in the future.

Kornelson was represented by her retained defense attorney William Maze and she had been free on $1,000 personal recognizance bond. Sumpter Township Detective John Toth was the officer in charge of the case.

Matthew Ryan Bright

Matthew Ryan Bright, 24, waived his preliminary exam on a charge of uttering and publishing in Van Buren Township on May 4, 2016. Judge Green bound him over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information Sept. 13.

Bright was free after posting his bond of $1,000/10%. His court-appointed attorney is David Lankford and officer in charge of the case is VBT Detective Donovan McCarthy.

Jamie Christopher Battle

Jamie Christopher Battle, 19, was in lockup at the court and his probable cause conference was adjourned until 10 a.m. Sept. 13. He was present by way of a writ to Washtenaw County Jail where he is incarcerated on another matter.

He is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct-1st degree (with victim less than 13 years and defendant 17 years and older) in VBT on May 17. Det. Jeff Stanton is the officer in charge of the case.

Judge Green set a bond of $100,000 cash. His court-appointed attorney was told the prosecutor will send the discovery (evidence) later that day by email.

Margaret Teresa Crittenden

Margaret Teresa Crittenden, 59, was facing a felony charge of fleeing police in a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana on Nov. 8 in Belleville when her court-appointed attorney worked out a plea deal.

She pled no contest to attempting to flee police and to count two, and count three was dropped. She pled no contest and so didn’t have to tell the court why she was guilty because she was intoxicated and couldn’t remember.

Crittenden was sent to the probation department for a sentencing recommendation. She is scheduled to be sentenced at 8 a.m., Sept. 20.

She had posted her bond of $10,000/10%. Officer in charge of the case was Officer Jeff Wickham.