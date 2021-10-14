Court Watching: Egypt Covington murder case has final conference Nov. 17

The Wayne County Circuit Court case for three men accused in the 2017 shooting death of Egypt Covington now has its final conference set for Nov. 17 before Judge Wanda A. Evans.

The final conference had been delayed until Oct. 6 but was adjourned again by the court until Nov. 17.

The accused perpetrators have been in the Wayne County Jail since their arrests in late 2020 and the case against them is moving forward slowly at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit.

Being held are Timothy Eugene Moore, 35, of Toledo; Shandon R Groom, 28, of Toledo; and Shane Lamar Evans, 32, of Sumpter Township.

Moore and Groom are charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, home invasion first-degree, and three charges of felony firearm in the June 22, 2017 shooting death of Jacqueline Elizabeth “Egypt” Covington, 27, in the Van Buren Township duplex where she lived on Hull Road.

Moore is also charged with another felony firearm charge and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Evans is charged with felony murder and home invasion first-degree.

All would face life in prison if convicted of the charges.

Egypt was a 2007 graduate of Belleville High School and a popular local singer. She was employed as an account manager for beer and wine distributor Rave and had worked at Johnny’s and Bayou Grill in Belleville.