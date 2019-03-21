Court Watching: Drunk driving case against Sumpter officer adjourned to April 8 in Taylor

The drunk driving charge against Sumpter Township Police Officer George Salajan, 29, has been adjourned until Monday, April 8, for a pretrial exam.

The case had been moved from 34th District Court in Romulus to 23rd District Court in Taylor to avoid a conflict of interest, since the Sumpter Police Department uses the 34th District Court.

On Monday, Officer Salajan stood before 23rd District Court Judge Geno Salomone in Taylor with an attorney standing in for his attorney of record Michael Vincent. The defense attorney asked for an adjournment of two or three weeks and April 8 was selected by the court.

Huron Township prosecutor Kevin Foley told Judge Salomone that the video and documentation on the case have been provided to the court.

Officer Salajan was arrested Jan. 27 by Huron Township police and charged with operating with blood alcohol content of .17 or more, referred to as “super drunk.” His first court date was set for March 5 before Judge David Parrott at 34th District Court for arraignment/pre-trial, but that was cancelled and it was moved to Judge Salomone’s court.

The warrant for Salajan’s arrest was signed by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 30.

According to the Michigan State Police website, conviction on the charge, first offense, has enhanced penalties, including up to a $700 fine, 180 days in jail, 360 hours of community service, up to one year license suspension, 6 points on a driver’s license, mandatory completion of an alcohol treatment program, an ignition interlock use after 45 days license suspension to receive a restricted driver’s license.

At the township’s April 10, 2018 board meeting, Officer Salajan was honored as 2017 Sumpter Police Department’s Officer of the Year. He also was honored, among others, with the 2017 Chief’s Recognition award for his contribution to the outcome of the Nelson Po case.

At the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees meeting March 12, Sumpter Public Safety Director/Police Chief Eric Luke said that Officer Salajan was at work following “strong internal discipline.”

In late January, Chief Luke confirmed that one of his officers had been arrested for driving while under the influence on Saturday night [Jan. 26], following an incident at a residence in Huron Township.