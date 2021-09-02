Court Watching: Detroit man charged with seven felonies after break-in on San Carlos

Larry Wayne Langford, Jr., 44, of Detroit has been charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor following the Aug. 9 and 10 incidents around a break-in at a residence on San Carlos Drive in the city of Belleville.

Penalties for the charges include a sentence to life in prison.

Langford, who is being held in the Wayne County Jail on $100,000/10% bond, was before 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley by zoom on Aug. 25 for his probable cause conference.

His defense attorney, Kendrick Riggins, said he did not have all the video discovery available to proceed, so the probable cause conference was adjourned for a week to Sept. 1.

For Aug. 9, Langford is charged with:

• Safe breaking;

• Home invasion-1st degree;

• Possession of burglar’s tools; and

• Three counts of stealing/retaining without consent financial transaction devices (credit cards).

A second case, for Aug. 10, adds charges for:

• Assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer; and

• Escape lawful custody, a misdemeanor.

Bond on the Aug. 10 case was set at $50,000/10%.

Langford also is facing an absconder from probation charge in a 2018 stolen-car case.

He was arraigned Aug. 12 on all the Belleville charges and has remained in the Wayne County Jail since then.

On Monday, Aug. 9, at about 5:35 p.m., the Belleville Police Department was dispatched to a residence on San Carlos on a report of a breaking and entering that had just occurred.

The resident reported arriving home to find an unknown man in his residence. After a verbal confrontation, the suspect exited the home and fled on foot. Officers from Belleville with assistance from Van Buren Township police responded and quickly set up a perimeter in the area.

The victim homeowner provided a good description, said Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson. A request for assistance for a K-9 was made and a K-9 officer from the Canton Township police department responded.

The K-9 successfully tracked from the residence to an area in the woods near the residence where the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. The suspect did have property belonging to the victim from the residence on his person, Chief Robinson said.

Although the location of the residence was first identified as Menlo Park Drive in the police report, it was corrected to San Carlos Drive later, Chief Robinson said.

William Fosterludwig Loesel

William Fosterludwig Loesel, 38, of Van Buren Township was arraigned by video Aug. 27 by 34th District Court Magistrate Al Hindman. He is charged with unarmed robbery, assault with intent to rob while unarmed, larceny from the person, interfering with electronic communication, larceny from $200-$1,000, and reckless driving on Aug. 26 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Sept. 8. Conditional bond was set at $5,000/10% with an order to have no contact with the complaining party.