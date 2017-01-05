Court Watching: Defendant’s court date adjourned until Jan. 18 so attorney can negotiate

On Dec. 28, defense attorney Murray Duncan asked 34th District Court Judge David Parrott for an adjournment for a few weeks so he can negotiate with the Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor to get a felony charge pled down to a misdemeanor for his client.

Amy Jo Plots, 49, is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd time and driving while license suspended in the city of Belleville on March 21.

Duncan noted since it was the holidays, “This week nothing will get done.”

Judge Parrott adjourned Plots’ probable cause conference to Jan. 18 and her preliminary exam to Jan. 25. She had posted her $1,000/10% bond and Judge Parrott continued her bond.

Judge Parrot suggested she get evaluated by the probation department to see if she was eligible for a special alcohol program and Duncan agreed to the immediate evaluation.

Officer in charge of the case is Belleville officer Jeff Wickham.

Jovon Jacob Craig

Jovon Jacob Craig, 19, was present by video from the Wayne County Jail for his probable cause conference on Dec. 28. He is charged with two counts of larceny in a building in Van Buren Township on Nov. 28.

His court-appointed attorney Andrew Moxie said Craig had a hold on him for another charge and Macomb County also had a charge.

No bond was indicated on the paperwork and Judge Parrott determined his $500 bond was posted on or about Dec. 1, but when he failed to appear for court on Dec. 14, his bond was forfeited.

Moxie said Craig was due to appear before Judge Brian Oakley and his bond was forfeited because Judge Oakley was unaware Craig was in jail on another charge.

Judge Parrott reinstated Craig’s bond.

Craig waived his upcoming preliminary exam and Judge Parrott bound him over to circuit court for a Jan. 4 arraignment on the information.

Officer in charge of the case is VBT Detective Donovan McCarthy.