Court Watching: Defendant who posted social media video of cop to have May 18 exam

Jordon Chike Odumodu, 21, of Ypsilanti, was present from the Wayne County Jail by zoom on April 6 for a probable cause conference at 34th District Court.

Odumodu was arrested after putting a video on social media of a traffic stop in Van Buren Township, which he took from the back seat of a vehicle showing him holding a gun pointed at the police officer issuing the speeding ticket to the driver. The officer didn’t know this was happening until advised by officers from Washtenaw Sheriff’s department that the incident was on social media.

Odumodu is charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, assault, carrying a concealed weapon, assault on a police officer, and four charges of felony firearm on March 26 in Van Buren Township.

His probable cause conference was adjourned until April 13. On that date his preliminary exam was set for May 18. He is being held on $100,000 cash or surety bond and if that is posted he is not to be released with a GPS tether. A pretrial service referral was emailed.

On April 13, his Neighborhood Defender Service attorney Elizabeth Young asked that his bond be addressed since he has been in jail a long time, since the March 26 incident. She protested that her client is young, grew up without money and has no money for bond and is not a flight risk since he was born and raised in the Detroit area. She said he is a kind and respectful person.

She said the charges came from a traffic stop and he allegedly had a handgun during the felonious assault of an officer and the officer didn’t know he had a gun. She noted he had a fourth habitual offender notice.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Jane Gillis said the felonious assault charge is for a court to decide and he had a prior weapons’ offense.

Judge Green said the charge of being against a police officer with a gun is serious and she would not change the bond that day. She said when she gets the pretrial services report, she will immediately set a bond hearing.

Alexander Marc Gorgon

Alexander Marc Gorgon of Westland was due for his arraignment/probable cause conference before Judge Green on April 6, but failed to appear. A notice to appear was returned by the post office saying it was unable to be delivered. The court session was reset for April 13 and the notice to appear was emailed to his attorney and mailed to him. On April 13, he was present virtually and his probable cause conference was set for May 4.

He is charged with uttering and publishing on Dec. 18, 2020 in Sumpter Township. The victim is a Sumpter resident who said he hired Gorgon for his business and alleges Gorgon stole blank checks from his office, wrote out fraudulent checks, and cashed them at a party store, depleting his account of more than $20,000.

Ashley Rachelle Northrup

Ashley Rachelle Northrup, 34, of Brighton was before Judge Oakley on Feb. 9 for her probable cause conference on a charge of failure to return rented property worth $20,000 or more on Dec. 30. Her live preliminary exam was set for noon on March 30 before Judge Oakley.

Her bond had been set for $5,000/10% and stipulated that she not return to Pro Hardware in Belleville where she rented the U-Haul.

On March 30, the charges were dismissed by the court when no witnesses appeared.

Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson said he is looking into what happened there and will seek refiling of the charges.