Court Watching: Deandre Wilson bound over to circuit court for fleeing Belleville Police

Deandre Brendan Wilson, 19, was bound over to Wayne County Circuit Court after waiving his preliminary exam before 34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley on Oct. 17.

Wilson is due at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit on Oct. 31 for his arraignment on the information.

On Sept. 22, Wilson was apprehended by Belleville Police after fleeing from officers, first on a loud dirt bike and then on foot down an alley after dumping his bike on the Fourth Street Square.

He is charged with fleeing police in a vehicle, which, without other aggravating conditions, is a violation of state law that could result in a fine of $500, two years in prison, and suspension of his driver’s license. His court-appointed attorney is Steve Scharg.

Wilson is free after posting bond of $5,000/10%.

Delco Demare Thomas

Delco Demare Thomas, 58, is facing a charge of first-degree retail fraud which is reported to have occurred in Van Buren Township on Sept. 28. He is lodged in the Wayne County Jail on bond of $2,500/10%.

On Oct. 17, he waived his preliminary exam before Judge Oakley and was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 24 arraignment on the information.

Manson Charles Marsh

Manson Charles Marsh was not present for his Oct. 10 probable cause conference on a charge of fleeing Van Buren Township police in a vehicle, so a bench warrant was put out for his arrest.

At that time, his court-appointed attorney James Gizicki said he tried to contact his client, but couldn’t reach him. Marsh was free after posting bond of $3,000/10%, and the bond was cancelled when he didn’t show.

But, he came in to court later that day and Judge Oakley put him on bond of $10,000/10% and rescheduled the probable cause conference to Oct. 17.

Then Marsh missed a 9 a.m. pretrial exam on another case on Oct. 16 and that was reset for Nov. 8.

At the Oct. 17 court session, he told Magistrate Lisa Martin that on Oct. 16 he got a call from his Michigan Department of Corrections agent Keith Costello that informed him he would get an unannounced visit from his probation officer from Washtenaw County that day, so he didn’t come to court.

Marsh is ordered to be in 34th District Court on Oct. 24 for his preliminary exam on the fleeing police in a vehicle charge.

Leanne Renee Wood

Leanne Renee Wood, 45, waived her preliminary exam on charges of operating while intoxicated-third and driving while license suspended in Belleville on Oct. 3. Magistrate Martin bound her over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Oct. 31.

Wood’s public defender Kimberly Michon said a plea for operating while intoxicated-second wasn’t available to her at district court, so they are going on to circuit court.

Dakota Weston Cornell

Dakota Weston Cornell, 19, waived his preliminary exam on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence in the City of Belleville on Oct. 4.

Magistrate Martin bound him over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Oct. 31. He is free after posting bond of $10,000/10%. His court-appointed attorney is Mark Magidson.

James Franklin Allen

James Franklin Allen, 27, is scheduled for his preliminary exam on Oct. 24 at district court on charges of fleeing police in a vehicle – fourth degree and reckless driving both on May 17 in Van Buren Township. He is lodged in the Wayne County Jail on bond of $20,000/10%.

Samuel Lee Craft

Samuel Lee Craft, 31, is being held in the Wayne County Jail on $500,000 cash bond on charges of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with intent to do harm less than murder, felonious assault, and weapons-felony firearm on Sept. 30 in Van Buren Township.

His preliminary exam on the charges is scheduled before 34th District Court Chief Judge Tina Brooks Green on Oct. 24.

Denise Lynne Lewis

Denise Lynne Lewis, 34, has her preliminary exam scheduled for Oct. 24 in district court on a charge of embezzlement by agent or trustee of from $1,000 to $20,000 on Aug. 30 in Van Buren Township. She is free after posting bond of $5,000/10%. Her retained attorney is Michael Vincent.