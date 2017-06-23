Court Watching: David Radecki pleads guilty to two charges, four charges dropped

David Arthur Radecki, 38, of Van Buren Township, on June 13 pled guilty to a felony charge of Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes and a misdemeanor charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct, fourth degree (touching for sexual satisfaction).

The four other charges against him were dropped in the plea deal accepted by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Laurence Stuart Talon.

The charges dismissed were:

• Criminal Sexual Conduct, second degree (person under the age of 13 – defendant age 17 or more), a felony

• Aggravated Indecent Exposure, a misdemeanor

• Indecent Exposure, a misdemeanor

• Child Sexually Abusive Commercial Activity, a felony

Radecki originally had four charges against him and two more were added after the case proceeded to circuit court.

The case was referred to the probation department for a pre-sentence report and an order for a DNA sample was issued.

Judge Talon will sentence Radecki at 9 a.m., Aug. 8.

The sentence is expected to include registering as a sex offender and one year incarceration.

Radecki, a 1979 graduate of Belleville High School, was an assistant scout master in Belleville and has been terminated by the Boy Scouts of America. He is a border patrol agent and has been on suspension from that position.

A jury trial had been set for June 8, but was cancelled. He is free after posting $50,000/10% bond.