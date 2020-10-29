Court Watching: Charges dismissed against Johnson when witness fails to appear

The live preliminary exam for Norman Ladale Johnson, 32, of Willis was set for Oct. 21 but the complaining witness failed to appear. 34th District Court Judge Brian Oakley dismissed charges against Johnson without prejudice, which means they could be refiled in the future.

Johnson was charged with assault with intent to murder, home invasion first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) in Sumpter Township on May 16.

Bond was set at $50,000/10% and he had to wear a tether, for tracking only, and stay away from the complaining witness.

The complaining witness had told the court that he was in fear for his life.

A petition to bring the witness in was signed, sealed and handed to the prosecutor, but the victim failed to appear for the preliminary exam.

Defense attorney was Murray Duncan. Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor was Lori Mireles-Smith.

Johnson allegedly forced entry into a residence in the 23000 block of Elwell Road occupied by the 26-year-old male victim, an acquaintance of his. Johnson then proceeded to attack the victim about the head and torso with a tire iron causing severe injuries.

The victim exited the residence with Johnson in pursuit and continuing to attack him in the yard before the victim was eventually able to break free and flee on foot. The victim returned to the residence to call 911 after Johnson fled the scene in a silver Ford Explorer.

Sumpter Police Sgt. Joseph Balowski, responding to the scene, observed the suspect vehicle westbound on Willow near Rawsonville and made a traffic stop as it crossed over into Washtenaw County.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident but denied any knowledge of the incident or even being on Elwell. The incident, however, was caught on the victim’s home security camera system.

Julia Deann Maull-Kennedy

Julia Deann Maull-Kennedy, 30, of Roseville took advantage of a plea deal on Oct. 21, where all three charges were dismissed and she pled guilty to one misdemeanor count of use of a controlled substance.

Maull-Kennedy had been charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance – analogues and one count of possession of marijuana on July 15, 2016 in Belleville. Her attorney is Caith DeMott Grady of the Neighborhood Defender Service.

Judge Oakley imposed a $500 fine and will dismiss the use charge after 12 months if no other problems arise. She told Judge Oakley that she had used heroin for nine years and moved to Michigan to start over.

Jason Robert Waarala

Judge Oakley adjourned the probable cause conference until Nov. 4 for Jason Robert Waarala, 46, of Van Buren Township who is facing two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Oct. 7 in VBT.

His retained attorney Stephen Adams needs discovery on the case, which includes a 911 recording and a video recording. Waarala is free on $5,000 personal bond.

Kenneth Lamont Parker

Kenneth Lamont Parker, 40, of Ypsilanti, has his live preliminary exam set for Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Oakley. He is charged with 14 felonies, including one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of assault with intent to rob while armed, four assault charges, one aggravated assault, and weapons charges in VBT on July 31.

He is in the Wayne County Jail on $1 million cash or surety bond. Defense attorney is Ben Gonek.

Keenan Deshon Black

Keenan Deshon Black of Taylor had his probable cause conference adjourned until Dec. 2 because defense attorney Cheryl Quick needs discovery. He is charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee between $1,000 and $20,000 on Jan. 3 in VBT. He is free on $2,500 personal bond.