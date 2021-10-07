Court Watching: Belleville bank robbery charges dismissed against Bellew, Hall

Bank robbery charges have been dismissed against Sergio Luis Bellew, 26, of River Rouge and Scott Allen Hall, 34, of Port Huron. They had been charged with robbing the Belleville Chase bank on April 26.

On Sept. 29, 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin granted the motions of the defense attorneys to dismiss the charges when a necessary witness was not present for the live preliminary exam. Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Jane Gillis said the witness was in Florida.

The charges were dismissed without prejudice, so they could be refiled.

The two also were charged with robbing a bank in Redford Township on April 15.

Hall was accused of driving the getaway cars in both robberies. The preliminary exam for the Redford Township case had been set for Aug. 17 at 17th District Court.

On Sept. 7, Hall waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Bellew held his exam on Sept. 7 and was bound over to circuit court. Their arraignments on the information were held Sept. 14 and a calendar conference set for Oct. 19 before Circuit Court Judge Bridget Mary Hathaway.

Bellew’s bond had been set at $1 million/10% and Hall’s bond was set for $600,000/10% and a tether.

Bellew’s appointed defense attorney is Lillian Diallo and Hall’s appointed defense attorney is John McWilliams.

Angel David Ramos

The zoom preliminary exam for Angel David Ramos, 22, of Detroit was held on June 23 before Judge Green on a charge of larceny from a person at 9:25 p.m. Dec. 22 in Van Buren Township.

After the exam, Judge Green dismissed the charge and closed the case.

She said the larceny from a person felony charge includes intent and the testimony from the victim does not show intent. She suggested Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Alexander Kurrie could refile with a larceny by conversion charge which is a misdemeanor.

During the exam, the only witness called was Trent Jones who said he was trying to sell a Nintendo switch with four or five digital games on it and his girlfriend’s grandmother helped him by using Facebook Messenger. He exchanged text messages with someone who was interested in buying it and the buyer, who was identified as Angel Ramos, came as a passenger in a vehicle to the driveway of the trailer where he was staying on Victoria Street in Van Buren Township.

Jones said the switch died before he gave it to Ramos so he gave them the charger and they used their car to charge it to show it was working. He testified that Ramos had money in his hand and was starting to pass it to Jones when the driver of the car sped off. Jones said he didn’t get his switch back and didn’t get the money.

“You’re telling me the passenger was trying to hand you money and the driver drove off?” Judge Green said. “… Mr. Kurrie … what did Mr. Ramos do wrong? … The driver was the one.”

Defense attorney James Humphries questioned the identification of his client and also asked the witness, since he knew how to contact Ramos, if he reached out to him and he said his dad said not to. Jones also testified Ramos did not make any hand gesture for the driver to drive off.

William Oliver Wood

William Oliver Wood, 36, of Southgate failed to appear for his preliminary exam before Judge Martin via zoom on June 30 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams, on Oct. 6, 2019 in Van Buren Township.

Waiting in the courtroom by zoom for the case to begin were VBT Detective Michael Long and Daniel Hernandez, who was a witness.

Wood had been free after a bail bondsman posted $1,250 surety bond on April 6. On April 7, defense attorney Luther Glenn asked the judge to modify the bond by removing his tether and Judge Martin agreed to have the tether removed.

Now a warrant is out for his arrest.

Christopher Nathan Eugene Collins

Christopher Nathan Eugene Collins, 18, of Van Buren Township, is charged with one count of aggravated stalking, a felony, in Van Buren Township on June 1.

At his zoom probable cause conference on July 14, his defense attorney Christopher Quinn said he still needed discovery and so Judge Oakley adjourned the probable cause conference Sept. 15. Quinn said he had two trials scheduled and so needed more time.

Shelly Drain, the prosecutor for domestic violence, said she will get him the discovery.

On Sept. 15, Judge Green adjourned the probable cause conference until Oct. 6 because Quinn said he still needed discovery. After speaking to Collins, he asked Judge Green for a bond modification. He asked her to remove the tether he is required to wear for location only because it’s interfering with his attempt to seek employment. He said Collins is not a flight risk nor a danger to the community.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Larry King said the charge is aggravated stalking which is serious. He read a text he said Collins sent to the victim: “Cops can’t protect your asses forever. We’re coming for both of you.”

Judge Green denied the bond modification and referred Collins to pretrial services for a recommendation.

Collins is free after paying conditional bond of $3,000/10%. His bond stipulates the tether, that he have no contact of any kind with the complaining witness, and that he cannot return to Leo’s Coney Island at 9264 Belleville Rd.

Collins also is charged with two misdemeanors: malicious use of a phone on May 9 and disorderly person on May 27, both in Van Buren Township. He cannot return to an address on Ponderosa Trail. The remote pre-trial on those charges was set for Sept. 2 before Judge Martin, but the pre-trial was adjourned until Nov. 4 so more discovery could be obtained.

Jill Marie Peters

Jill Marie Peters, 42, of Ypsilanti was before Judge Oakley on July 21 for her arraignment and probable cause conference on charges of false pretenses, possession of methamphetamine/Ecstasy, and possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams on March 14 in Van Buren Township. On July 22, her arraignment and probable cause conference was set for July 28. On July 28, Judge Oakley was informed Peters was in a 90-day rehabilitation program at Dawn Farms and so her appearance was waived for her arraignment and probable cause conference. Her preliminary exam was set for Oct. 20. What is worked out in this case will depend on her success at rehab, the judge said.

She was before Judge Green on Sept. 8 for her arraignment and probable cause conference and her live preliminary examination was confirmed for Oct. 20.

Ohagi Tyreakkahleel Fulton

Ohagi Tyreakkahleel Fulton, 24, of Van Buren Township was before Judge Oakley on July 21 for arraignment and a probable cause conference on a charge of delivery/manufacture of marijuana, four felony firearm charges, and a charge of maintaining a drug house on Aug. 19, 2020 in Van Buren Township. Charges were brought by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

On June 16, defense attorney David Rudoi asked to adjourn the case until he could review all the discovery from the DEA. On July 21, Fulton was arraigned and personal bond set at $2,000. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 25 and at that time, Judge Oakley set the live preliminary exam for Oct. 18.